Bulls vs. Cavaliers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Chicago

Current Records: Cleveland 19-45; Chicago 21-43

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 132-129 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 17 boards along with three blocks.

Speaking of close games: Chicago was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 110-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. Small forward Otto Porter Jr. (23 points) and point guard Coby White (21 points) were the top scorers for the Bulls.

Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Cavaliers' win brought them up to 19-45 while Chicago's defeat pulled them down to 21-43. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers has allowed their opponents an average of 9.5 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, the Bulls rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.06 on average. In other words, Cleveland will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Chicago have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Cleveland.