Bulls vs. Cavaliers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Chicago
Current Records: Cleveland 19-45; Chicago 21-43
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while Chicago will be looking to right the ship.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 132-129 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 17 boards along with three blocks.
Speaking of close games: Chicago was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 110-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. Small forward Otto Porter Jr. (23 points) and point guard Coby White (21 points) were the top scorers for the Bulls.
Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Cavaliers' win brought them up to 19-45 while Chicago's defeat pulled them down to 21-43. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers has allowed their opponents an average of 9.5 steals per game, the most in the league. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, the Bulls rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.06 on average. In other words, Cleveland will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Cleveland.
- Jan 25, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 116
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95
