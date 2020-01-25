Bulls vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bulls vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Chicago
Current Records: Cleveland 12-30; Chicago 15-28
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to United Center at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
It was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 113-109 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The top scorer for the Cavaliers was PG Collin Sexton (28 points).
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 100-89 to the Philadelphia 76ers. PG Zach LaVine (23 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.
The losses put Cleveland at 12-30 and Chicago at 15-28. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the second most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, the Bulls rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.84 on average. In other words, the Cavaliers will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.98
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago have won ten out of their last 17 games against Cleveland.
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95
