Bulls vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Chicago

Current Records: Cleveland 12-30; Chicago 15-28

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to United Center at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. They stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

It was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 113-109 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The top scorer for the Cavaliers was PG Collin Sexton (28 points).

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 100-89 to the Philadelphia 76ers. PG Zach LaVine (23 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

The losses put Cleveland at 12-30 and Chicago at 15-28. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the second most in the league. To make matters even worse for the Cavaliers, the Bulls rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.84 on average. In other words, the Cavaliers will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.98

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Chicago have won ten out of their last 17 games against Cleveland.