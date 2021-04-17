Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Chicago

Current Records: Cleveland 20-35; Chicago 22-33

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET April 17 at United Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Chicago was not quite the Memphis Grizzlies' equal in the second half when they met on Friday. The Bulls lost to the Grizzlies at home by a decisive 126-115 margin. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of point guard Coby White, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 119-101 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Collin Sexton, who had 30 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

The Bulls came up short against the Cavaliers in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 103-94. Can Chicago avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Chicago have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Cleveland.