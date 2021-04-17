Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Chicago
Current Records: Cleveland 20-35; Chicago 22-33
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET April 17 at United Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
It was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Chicago was not quite the Memphis Grizzlies' equal in the second half when they met on Friday. The Bulls lost to the Grizzlies at home by a decisive 126-115 margin. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of point guard Coby White, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the game between Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Cleveland falling 119-101 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Collin Sexton, who had 30 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
The Bulls came up short against the Cavaliers in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 103-94. Can Chicago avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Chicago have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 24, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 10, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Cleveland 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 116
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95