The Cleveland Cavaliers are the only unbeaten team remaining in the NBA, and they'll look to continue their 11-game winning streak to start the season on Monday when they visit the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs are the No. 1 seed in the East after their torrid start, while the Bulls are seventh in the Eastern Conference standings after a 4-6 start. Cleveland won three of four head-to-head matchups last season, but the two franchises split those four matchups against the spread.

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is set for 8 p.m. ET. The SportsLine consensus lists Cleveland as the 8-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Cavaliers spread: Chicago +8

Bulls vs. Cavaliers over/under: 237.5 points

Bulls vs. Cavaliers money line: Chicago +258, Cleveland -327

Bulls vs. Cavaliers picks:

Bulls vs. Cavaliers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is coming off a 125-113 win over the Hawks to stop a four-game losing streak on Saturday. The Bulls had eight different players reach double-figures in scoring, and Nikola Vucevic led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

Vucevic is averaging 20.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 58.5% from the floor and 47.7% from the 3-point line (both career-highs). The Bulls are shooting 37.0% from the 3-point line as a team this season, ranking 10th in the NBA.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland continued its perfect season on Saturday with a 105-100 win over the Nets. Evan Mobley had 23 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in the victory, while Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, and Darius Garland scored 20 points with six assists.

The Cavaliers failed to cover the 12.5-point spread but are 9-2 against the number on the season and were happy to collect another win on the second night of a back-to-back. Cleveland has won seven of its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Chicago and is 5-4-1 against the spread during that span.

