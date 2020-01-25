Bulls vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 25 predictions from proven computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in an Eastern Conference showdown at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse that tips off at 8 p.m. ET. The Bulls are 17-30 on the season and are 7-15 on the road while the Cavaliers are 12-33 in 2019-20 and have gone 6-16 at home. It's already the third meeting of the season between the two Midwestern rivals with the teams splitting their first two meetings.

And while Chicago has been the better team against the spread this season (22-24 vs. 19-24) the Cavaliers have covered each of the last three matchups between these teams. This time around, the Cavaliers are 1.5-point home favorites with the total at 213 in the latest Bulls vs. Cavaliers odds. But making any Cavaliers vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Cavaliers spread: Bulls +1.5

Bulls vs. Cavaliers over-under: 213 points

Bulls vs. Cavaliers money line: Chicago +102, Cleveland -123

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago is coming off a tough loss to Sacramento on Friday. The Bulls shot just 39.2 percent from the field and turned the ball over 19 times as they went down to the Kings 98-81. However, in a 117-110 win on Wednesday over the Timberwolves, the Bulls had six players reach double-figures in scoring with Zach LaVine leading the way with 25 points, while Lauri Markkanen had 21 points on just 14 shots.

Unfortunately, Markkanen is now out for 4-6 weeks with a stress reaction in his right pelvis and now LaVine will have to carry an even larger scoring load than he already has been. LaVine is averaging 24.9 points per game and is averaging 29.0 points per game against Cleveland this season.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland suffered a 124-112 loss to Washington on Thursday. On the bright side, Collin Sexton had a terrific game with 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting and Larry Nance had 22 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double off the bench. Sexton has become a more effective scorer and a more active defender in his second season and he's now averaging 19.3 points per game this season after scoring at least 25 points in four of his last five games.

How to make Bulls vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.