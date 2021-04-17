The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. Chicago is 22-33 overall and 10-18 at home, while the Cavaliers are 20-35 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Cavaliers won the first meeting of the season on March 24, 103-94.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls vs. Cavaliers over-under: 212.5 points

Bulls vs. Cavaliers money line: Chicago -140, Cleveland +120



What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, 126-115. Coby White had 27 points and seven assists along with five rebounds. The Bulls are tied for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has lost five consecutive games.

The Bulls were outscored 69-58 in the second half on Friday. Zach Lavine did play on Friday and is expected to miss multiple games due to health and safety protocols. Tomas Satoransky (back) is questionable for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers took 119-101 loss against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Collin Sexton had 30 points. Cleveland is two games behind the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have lost three of their past four games.

Jarrett Allen double-doubled on 17 points and 14 rebounds on Thursday. Darius Garland had 20 points and seven assists. Dylan Windler (knee) is out for Saturday's game.

