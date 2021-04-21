The Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 20-37 overall and 11-16 at home, while the Bulls are 24-33 overall and 13-15 on the road. Chicago is four games ahead of Cleveland for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago is favored by two-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 210.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls spread: Cavaliers +2

Cavaliers vs. Bulls over-under: 210 points

Cavaliers vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -130, Cleveland +110



What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland dropped a 109-105 decision to the Pistons on Monday, losing to the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Collin Sexton had 28 points along with seven rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost three in a row and five of their past six games. Cleveland has allowed 110.7 points per game over its last 10 outings.

The Cavaliers have split the first two games with the Bulls this season, losing last Saturday in Chicago 106-96. Larry Nance Jr. (personal) did not play Monday but he is not on Wednesday's injury report. Dylan Windler (knee) is out for Wednesday's game. He last played on March 26.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago beat the Boston Celtics 102-96 on Monday. Nikola Vucevic had 29 points in addition to nine boards. Coby White hit a late pair of free throws to preserve the win and finished with 19 points and seven assists. The Bulls are tied with the Wizards for the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls have won their last two games while holding opponents to under 100 points in each matchup. Chicago averages 50.4 points per game in the paint, which ranks fourth in the East. Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) will miss his fourth consecutive game on Wednesday.

