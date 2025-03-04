The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a 10-game winning streak and have the best record in the NBA, and they'll look to keep the momentum going when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Chicago is 24-37 on the season and sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, while Cleveland is now 50-10 overall and leads Boston for the top spot in the East by 7.5 games. The Cavs have won nine of the last 10 meetings between these two franchises, but the Bulls have covered the spread in three of their last four matchups.

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is set for 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Cavaliers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 244.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Chicago is coming off a 127-112 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The Bulls shot 50% from the floor and had a 42-36 rebounding advantage but were outgunned at the 3-point line. The Pacers went 19-for-44 (43.2%) from beyond the arc, while Chicago went just 10-for-33 (30.3%).

However, Coby White had 26 points and seven rebounds in the defeat, and Josh Giddey had a productive outing with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Rookie forward Matas Buzelis continues to develop nicely in an expanded role as well, with 18 points and six rebounds against Indiana. Since the Zach LaVine trade, Buzelis is averaging 13.3 points per game and shooting 50% from the floor. See which team to pick here.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers earned a 133-129 win over the Portland Trail Blazers to continue their winning streak on Sunday. De'Andre Hunter led the team with 32 points, and Ty Jerome added 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and six steals off the bench. Donovan Mitchell was held out of the lineup for rest but is expected to make his return on Tuesday in Chicago.

A dream season for Cleveland has also been a dream season for Cleveland bettors, with the Cavaliers piling up a 39-20-1 record against the spread this season. They are 6-1-1 against the spread over their last eight games and have also covered in their last five games against Eastern Conference opponents. However, Evan Mobley has been declared out for Tuesday's contest (rest). See which team to pick here.

