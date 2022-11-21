Who's Playing

Boston @ Chicago

Current Records: Boston 13-3; Chicago 6-10

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at United Center. Boston will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Chicago was just a bucket short of a victory this past Friday and fell 108-107 to the Orlando Magic. Shooting guard Zach LaVine just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 1-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Boston was shooting guard Derrick White, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Chicago against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The Bulls are now 6-10 while Boston sits at 13-3. The Celtics are 10-2 after wins this season, and Chicago is 3-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $81.67

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Chicago.