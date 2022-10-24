Who's Playing
Boston @ Chicago
Current Records: Boston 3-0; Chicago 1-2
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls may be playing at home again Monday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point loss. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Boston will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
There's no need to mince words: Chicago lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 128-96. Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 68-68 at the half for the Celtics and the Orlando Magic this past Saturday, but Boston stepped up in the second half for a 126-120 victory. Small forward Jayson Tatum had a stellar game for Boston as he had 40 points along with eight rebounds.
Chicago is now 1-2 while Boston sits at 3-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Celtics' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 52%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Chicago.
