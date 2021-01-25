Who's Playing
Boston @ Chicago
Current Records: Boston 9-6; Chicago 7-9
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.19 points per matchup before their game Monday. They will play host again and welcome the Boston Celtics to United Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Chicago received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 101-90 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (21 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Boston's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Boston took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 141-103 win over Cleveland. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-51. It was another big night for the Celtics' shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 33 points.
The Bulls aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Chicago is now 7-9 while Boston sits at 9-6. Boston is 5-3 after wins this year, and Chicago is 3-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Chicago.
- Jan 13, 2020 - Boston 113 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 04, 2020 - Boston 111 vs. Chicago 104
- Feb 23, 2019 - Chicago 126 vs. Boston 116
- Dec 08, 2018 - Boston 133 vs. Chicago 77
- Nov 14, 2018 - Boston 111 vs. Chicago 82
- Apr 06, 2018 - Boston 111 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 05, 2018 - Boston 105 vs. Chicago 89
- Dec 23, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Chicago 92
- Dec 11, 2017 - Chicago 108 vs. Boston 85
- Apr 28, 2017 - Boston 105 vs. Chicago 83
- Apr 26, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 23, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Chicago 95
- Apr 21, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Chicago 87
- Apr 18, 2017 - Chicago 111 vs. Boston 97
- Apr 16, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Boston 102
- Mar 12, 2017 - Boston 100 vs. Chicago 80
- Feb 16, 2017 - Chicago 104 vs. Boston 103
- Nov 02, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Chicago 100
- Oct 27, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Boston 99
- Jan 22, 2016 - Boston 110 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 07, 2016 - Chicago 101 vs. Boston 92
- Dec 09, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Chicago 100