Who's Playing

Boston @ Chicago

Current Records: Boston 9-6; Chicago 7-9

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.19 points per matchup before their game Monday. They will play host again and welcome the Boston Celtics to United Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Chicago received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 101-90 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (21 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Boston's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Boston took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 141-103 win over Cleveland. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-51. It was another big night for the Celtics' shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 33 points.

The Bulls aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Chicago is now 7-9 while Boston sits at 9-6. Boston is 5-3 after wins this year, and Chicago is 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Chicago.