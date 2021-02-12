Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Chicago

Current Records: Los Angeles 18-8; Chicago 10-14

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are 2-8 against the Los Angeles Clippers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Chicago will stay at home another game and welcome Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at United Center. If the contest is anything like the Clippers' 130-127 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Chicago and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Chicago wrapped it up with a 129-116 win at home. Shooting guard Zach LaVine continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 9-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 46 points and seven boards. The matchup made it LaVine's third in a row with at least 35 points. LaVine's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-112 on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Clippers' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 36 points, five assists and eight rebounds.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 10-14 and Los Angeles to 18-8. Allowing an average of 115.75 points per game, Chicago hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last ten games against Chicago.