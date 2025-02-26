With roughly six weeks remaining in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls will host the Los Angeles Clippers for a cross-conference clash in the NBA on Wednesday. Chicago is 23-35 on the season and clinging to the 10th seed in the East while Los Angeles is 31-26 and currently sits sixth in the West. The Clippers have won and covered the spread in four of their last five head-to-head meetings with the Bulls.

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is set for 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 9-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Clippers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chicago vs. Los Angeles and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -9

Bulls vs. Clippers over/under: 228.5 points

Bulls vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -382, Chicago +301

Bulls vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bulls vs. Clippers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is coming off a 142-110 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday to snap a six-game losing streak. Josh Giddey led the charge by dropping a double-double with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Kevin Huerter also had a big night, going 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points.

Dalen Terry also chipped in with 17 points and the Chicago bench scored 52 points overall. There were six Bulls players who scored at least 15 points in the victory. Chicago has also covered the spread in seven of its last nine home games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

Meanwhile, the Clippers suffered a 106-97 loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. James Harden had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the defeat but went just 5-for-22 from the floor while Ivica Zubac added a double-double of his own with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The loss was the third in a row for Los Angeles and the Clippers have only covered the spread twice in their last 10 games. However, Kawhi Leonard didn't play on Monday and he is expected to be available on Wednesday night in Chicago. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bulls vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Los Angeles vs. Chicago 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 220 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-106 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.