The Chicago Bulls (31-32) travel to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (40-21) in a matchup on Saturday. Chicago heads into this game on a three-game win streak. The Bulls topped the Golden State Warriors 125-122 on March 7. Likewise, Los Angeles is playing well right now, winning three of its past four matchups. On Wednesday, the Clippers beat the Rockets 122-116. Lonzo Ball (knee), Zach LaVine (foot) and Patrick Williams (foot) are out for Chicago, while Russell Westbrook (hand) is out for L.A.

Bulls vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -9

Bulls vs. Clippers over/under: 221.5 points

Bulls vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -425, Chicago +327

CHI: The Chicago Bulls are 17-14-1 ATS on the road this season

LAC: The LA Clippers have hit the game total Under in 34 of their last 56 games

Why the Bulls can cover

Forward DeMar DeRozan gives Chicago a reliable scorer. The USC product logs 23.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. In Thursday's win over the Warriors, DeRozan tallied 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He scored 30-plus points in two of his last three games.

Guard Coby White is an agile playmaker in the backcourt. White has a jumper to space out the floor but will get into the lane with ease. The 24-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points in four straight games. On Mar. 4, White racked up 37 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard has been the Clippers' best player this season. Leonard is consistently producing at a high level on both ends of the floor. The six-time All-Star has a sweet jumper and gets to his spots with ease. He averages a team-high 24.1 points with 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. In his last outing, Leonard notched 28 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Forward Paul George is another skilled scorer. George knows how to set defenders up and has a knack for scoring on all three levels. The Fresno State product still uses his length to be disruptive on defense. George averages 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. On Mar. 4, George finished with 29 points and five boards.

