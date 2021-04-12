The Chicago Bulls will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 26-25 overall and 12-15 at home, while the Bulls are 22-30 overall and 12-14 on the road. The Bulls have won the last six games between the teams.

Memphis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls spread: Grizzlies -2.5

Grizzlies vs. Bulls over-under: 228.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Bulls money line: Memphis -140, Chicago +120



What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies lost to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, 132-125. Memphis trailed for the entire game and by as many as 18 points. Memphis will try to avoid a third consecutive loss on Monday. Jonas Valanciunas scored a career-high 34 points and collected 22 rebounds.

The Grizzlies allowed 45 first quarter points on Monday. They also let up 50 points to New York in the fourth quarter and overtime in their previous loss. Valanciunas has 10-plus rebounds in 21 consecutive games. De'Anthony Melton (leg) and Justise Winslow (quadriceps) missed Sunday's game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago dropped a 121-117 decision to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Zach LaVine, had 30 points and six assists along with seven boards. The Bulls will also be aiming to rebound from consecutive losses on Monday. Chicago has a two-game lead for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points on Sunday. LaVine has totaled 80 points and 15 rebounds in his past two games. Garrett Temple (hamstring) has not played since March 29.

