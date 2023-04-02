The Chicago Bulls will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the United Center. Chicago is 37-40 overall and 20-18 at home, while Memphis is 49-28 overall and 15-22 on the road. With five games to play, the Bulls are 10th in the East with a three-game lead over 11th-place Washington. Chicago could surge to as high as eighth to make its NBA play-in tournament experience a little simpler.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are trying to erase a two-game deficit against the Nuggets to claim the top seed in the West and have won eight of their last 10. Memphis is favored by 3 points in the latest Bulls vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 229.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies spread: Bulls +3

Bulls vs. Grizzlies over/under: 229 points

Bulls vs. Grizzlies money line: Chicago +122, Memphis -145

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday by a final score of 108-94. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 34-21 deficit. It was another big night for the Grizzlies' shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 22 points and nine assists.

Memphis received 41 bench points in the victory and Luke Kennard went 5-for-10 from the 3-point line on his way to 17 points in 33 minutes of action. The Grizzlies have won and covered the spread in each of the last five games they've played against the Bulls, most recently covering as 9.5-point home favorites in a 104-89 win on Feb. 7.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, everything went Chicago's way against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday as the Bulls made off with a 121-91 victory. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 23 points, and center Nikola Vucevic, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards.

The Bulls were 11.5-point favorites in the win over the Hornets and are now 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games. Chicago's defense has started to lead the way, as the Bulls rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed per game (112.2) and sixth in defensive rating (112.5).

