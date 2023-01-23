Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Chicago
Current Records: Atlanta 24-23; Chicago 21-24
What to Know
This Monday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.02 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at United Center after having had a few days off. Chicago is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bulls' strategy against the Detroit Pistons this past Thursday. Chicago had enough points to win and then some against Detroit, taking their matchup 126-108. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 30 points in addition to five rebounds, and small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 26 points and five assists along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Atlanta as they fell 122-118 to the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. The Hawks were up 65-49 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorers for Atlanta were point guard Dejounte Murray (26 points), small forward De'Andre Hunter (25 points), and point guard Trae Young (25 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Chicago came out on top in a nail-biter against Atlanta in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 110-108. Will Chicago repeat their success, or does Atlanta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $46.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Chicago.
- Dec 21, 2022 - Chicago 110 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 11, 2022 - Atlanta 123 vs. Chicago 122
- Mar 03, 2022 - Atlanta 130 vs. Chicago 124
- Feb 24, 2022 - Chicago 112 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 29, 2021 - Chicago 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Dec 27, 2021 - Chicago 130 vs. Atlanta 118
- May 01, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 09, 2021 - Atlanta 120 vs. Chicago 108
- Dec 23, 2020 - Atlanta 124 vs. Chicago 104
- Dec 28, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Atlanta 81
- Dec 11, 2019 - Chicago 136 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 06, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 93
- Mar 03, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Chicago 118
- Mar 01, 2019 - Chicago 168 vs. Atlanta 161
- Jan 23, 2019 - Atlanta 121 vs. Chicago 101
- Oct 27, 2018 - Chicago 97 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 11, 2018 - Chicago 129 vs. Atlanta 122
- Jan 20, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 26, 2017 - Chicago 91 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 01, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 25, 2017 - Atlanta 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 20, 2017 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 09, 2016 - Atlanta 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Chicago 88
- Feb 10, 2016 - Atlanta 113 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 09, 2016 - Atlanta 120 vs. Chicago 105