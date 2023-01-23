Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Chicago

Current Records: Atlanta 24-23; Chicago 21-24

What to Know

This Monday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.02 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at United Center after having had a few days off. Chicago is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bulls' strategy against the Detroit Pistons this past Thursday. Chicago had enough points to win and then some against Detroit, taking their matchup 126-108. Chicago's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 30 points in addition to five rebounds, and small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 26 points and five assists along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Atlanta as they fell 122-118 to the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. The Hawks were up 65-49 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorers for Atlanta were point guard Dejounte Murray (26 points), small forward De'Andre Hunter (25 points), and point guard Trae Young (25 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Chicago came out on top in a nail-biter against Atlanta in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 110-108. Will Chicago repeat their success, or does Atlanta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Chicago.