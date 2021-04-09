The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 27-25 overall and 13-10 at home, while Chicago is 22-28 overall and 12-12 on the road. The Hawks won the first meeting of the season on Dec. 23, 124-104.

Hawks vs. Bulls spread: Hawks -2

Hawks vs. Bulls over-under: 228 points

Hawks vs. Bulls money line: Atlanta -130, Chicago +110

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, 131-113 at home. Atlanta was down 110-87 at the end of the third quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 24 points along with six boards. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for Atlanta.

Trae Young missed 11 of 17 shots on Wednesday and finished with 14 points. He scored 37 points in he last meeting with the Bulls. John Collins is expected to miss another week with an ankle injury. Clint Capela (Achilles) and Danilo Gallinari (ankle) are questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago beat the Toronto Raptors 122-113 on Thursday. Zach LaVine posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 assists in addition to six rebounds. The Bulls have won three consecutive games. A win over Atlanta on Friday would put Chicago on its longest winning streak of the season.

The Bulls totaled 35 assists vs. Toronto. They have recorded 26-plus assists in their last seven games, the team's longest such streak since 1996. Nikola Vucevic has 33 double-doubles this season, tied for fifth in the NBA. Garrett Temple (hamstring) is out for Friday's game.

