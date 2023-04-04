The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the United Center. Chicago is 38-40 overall and 21-18 at home, while the Hawks are 39-39 overall and 16-23 on the road. The two franchises are effectively locked into the NBA play-in tournament in the East with four games remaining, but they can still fight for seeding between 7-10 and dramatically change their routes into the 2023 NBA playoffs.

This is the last of four regular-season meetings, and the Bulls have won two of three while covering the spread in all three matchups. This time around, Chicago is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 235. Before entering any Hawks vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Hawks spread: Bulls -3.5

Bulls vs. Hawks over/under: 235 points

Bulls vs. Hawks money line: Chicago -165, Atlanta +140

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago put the hurt on Memphis with a sharp 128-107 win on Sunday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 68-53 deficit. Shooting guard Zach LaVine continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 36 points and nine assists with zero turnovers.

DeMar DeRozan also had a big night with 31 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while the Bulls got strong performances off the bench from Coby White (19 points, six rebounds and four assists) and Patrick Williams (12 points and three blocks). Chicago has won nine of its last 13 games entering Tuesday's contest.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Sunday with a 132-130 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard Trae Young and power forward John Collins were among the main playmakers for the Hawks as the former posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, Young is listed as questionable for Tuesday night due to an illness. De'Andre Hunter is also out with a knee injury, putting added pressure on Dejounte Murray on both ends of the floor with Atlanta potentially down its primary scorer and one of its best wing defenders. Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in his last five games.

