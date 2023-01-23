The Atlanta Hawks aim to keep it rolling on the road on Monday evening. The Hawks have won four straight games away from Atlanta, and the Hawks are 24-23 this season. They visit the Chicago Bulls for an Eastern Conference battle, and Chicago is 21-24 overall and 12-10 at home. Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Hawks. Lonzo Ball (knee) and Javonte Green (knee) are out for the Bulls, with Goran Dragic (illness) listed as questionable.

Hawks vs. Bulls spread: Bulls -1

Hawks vs. Bulls over/under: 239 points

Hawks vs. Bulls money line: Bulls -115, Hawks -105

ATL: The Hawks are 10-13-1 against the spread in road games

CHI: The Bulls are 11-10-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta is playing its best basketball of the season in recent days. The Hawks have won five of the last six games, and the team's offense is dominating over that sample. Atlanta is scoring 1.24 points per possession in the last six games and leading the NBA with a 64% true shooting mark. Dejounte Murray has been a key catalyst, averaging 28.0 points, 6.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game on 59.8% shooting and 55.2% from 3-point range in the last five games, and Murray is putting up 21.0 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game for the season.

Elsewhere, Trae Young is highly prolific, leading the NBA with 411 total assists and ranking in the top three with 9.8 assists per game. Young averages 27.1 points per game, and he is a dynamic scorer with 27.1 points per game. The Hawks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, and Atlanta is in the top three of the NBA with an 82.4% mark at the free throw line and only 12.9 turnovers per game.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago has a pair of top-tier scorers in DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine, with each averaging more than 24 points per game on strong efficiency. The Bulls are in the top 10 of the NBA in shooting efficiency, including a 48.9% mark on field goal attempts and a 37.2% mark on 3-point attempts. Chicago is shooting almost 82% from the free throw line, and the Bulls average only 13.7 turnovers per game. On defense, the Bulls are above-average in defensive efficiency, yielding only 113.1 points per 100 possessions.

Chicago is fantastic on the defensive glass, securing 73.4% of defensive rebounds, and the Bulls are No. 2 in the NBA in allowing only 12.2 second-chance points per game. The Bulls are giving up only 12.5 fast break points per game, a top-five mark, and Chicago is in the top ten in turnovers created (15.1 per game), steals (7.6 per game), and free throw prevention (23.0 attempts per game).

