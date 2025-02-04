The Miami Heat have been occupied with Jimmy Butler trade rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, but they'll have to collect themselves to take on the Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. Chicago is 21-29 on the season and is currently 10th in the East standings, while Miami is 24-23 and sixth in the standings despite all the drama. The two franchises split their four head-to-head meetings last regular season, but then the Heat eliminated the Bulls in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Miami is listed as a 3.5-point road favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is currently 227 points. Before you make any Heat vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Heat spread: Chicago +3.5

Bulls vs. Heat over/under: 227 points

Bulls vs. Heat money line: Chicago +132, Miami -158

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is dealing with its own NBA trade deadline drama, with Zach LaVine going to the Kings as part of a three-team trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs and with Nikola Vucevic also on the trading block. Vucevic still managed a triple-double (20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) in a 127-119 loss to the Pistons on Sunday night.

Coby White led the team with 22 points and is now averaging 18.4 points per game. He's likely to be the focal point of Chicago's offense moving forward with the LaVine trade signaling an organizational shift. New Bulls Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones and Zach Collins are expected to be available after being acquired in the LaVine trade earlier this week.

Why the Heat can cover

The Butler trade rumors are nothing new for Miami, which had to suspend the all-star on two different occasions this season for conduct detrimental to the team as he sought to force the organization's hand. Yet, the Heat still managed a 105-103 win over the Spurs on Saturday and have now won three of their last four games.

Bam Adebayo had 30 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the victory while also adding three blocks and two steals. The Heat have covered the spread in seven of their last nine trips to Chicago and also covered the spread and have won three of their last four against Chicago outright.

