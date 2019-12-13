Bulls vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Chicago

Current Records: Charlotte 11-16; Chicago 9-17

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Charlotte is on the road again on Friday and play against Chicago at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Hornets aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-108 on Wednesday. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to PG Devonte' Graham, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points, five dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Chicago. They steamrolled past the Atlanta Hawks 136-102. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulls had established a 106-87 advantage.

Their wins bumped the Hornets to 11-16 and the Bulls to 9-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets have allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the third most in the league. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, the Bulls enter the contest with 9.58 steals per game on average, good for best in the league. In other words, Charlotte will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 213

Series History

Chicago and Charlotte both have eight wins in their last 16 games.