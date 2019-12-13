Bulls vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Bulls vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Chicago
Current Records: Charlotte 11-16; Chicago 9-17
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. Charlotte is on the road again on Friday and play against Chicago at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The Hornets aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-108 on Wednesday. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to PG Devonte' Graham, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points, five dimes and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Chicago. They steamrolled past the Atlanta Hawks 136-102. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulls had established a 106-87 advantage.
Their wins bumped the Hornets to 11-16 and the Bulls to 9-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets have allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the third most in the league. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, the Bulls enter the contest with 9.58 steals per game on average, good for best in the league. In other words, Charlotte will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 213
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago and Charlotte both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Charlotte 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Charlotte 126 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 02, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. Chicago 118
- Oct 26, 2018 - Charlotte 135 vs. Chicago 106
- Oct 24, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Apr 03, 2018 - Chicago 120 vs. Charlotte 114
- Feb 27, 2018 - Charlotte 118 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 17, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Charlotte 120
- Mar 13, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Charlotte 109
- Jan 02, 2017 - Chicago 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Dec 23, 2016 - Charlotte 103 vs. Chicago 91
- Feb 08, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Chicago 91
- Dec 05, 2015 - Charlotte 102 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 13, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Charlotte 97
- Nov 03, 2015 - Charlotte 130 vs. Chicago 105
