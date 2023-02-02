Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Chicago

Current Records: Charlotte 15-37; Chicago 23-27

What to Know

This Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.69 points per contest. Their road trip will continue as they head to United Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Chicago Bulls. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was all tied up 64-64 at halftime, but the Hornets were not quite the Milwaukee Bucks' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Charlotte fell to the Bucks 124-115. The losing side was boosted by point guard LaMelo Ball, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 11 dimes, and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 108-103 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Charlotte had enough points to win and then some against Chicago in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their game 111-96. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte



CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chicago have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Charlotte.