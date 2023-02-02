The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the United Center. Chicago is 23-27 overall and 13-11 at home, while Charlotte is 15-37 overall and 8-21 on the road. The two teams met last week and the Hornets were able to pull out a 111-96 win despite the fact that LaMelo Ball went 2 for 15 from the floor.

However, the Bulls have won and covered in six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Hornets. And this time around, Chicago is favored by 6 points in the latest Bulls vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under is set at 236.5.

Bulls vs. Hornets spread: Bulls -6

Bulls vs. Hornets over/under: 236.5 points

Bulls vs. Hornets money line: Chicago -240, Charlotte +196

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 108-103 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds. It was Chicago's third loss in the last four games, and it has dropped the Bulls to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

They're still without Lonzo Ball, who underwent a routine meniscus repair over a year ago that came with a 6-to-8-week initial recovery timeline and has continued to cause problems. Ball's absence leaves the Bulls without an upper-echelon perimeter defender and a capable shooter/distributor, and they're now 42-50 since he left the lineup.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 64-64 at halftime but Charlotte was not quite the Milwaukee Bucks' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. The Hornets took a 124-115 hit to the loss column. Charlotte's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ball, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Ball had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the win over the Bulls last week despite his poor shooting effort, but he was picked up by a 28-point night from Terry Rozier and a big night from Mason Plumlee. The Duke product had 21 points on 9-for-9 shooting while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out four assists. Charlotte will be down Kelly Oubre Jr. on Thursday due to hand surgery, thus robbing the team of a 20 point per game scorer.

