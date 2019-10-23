Bulls vs. Hornets odds, line: NBA picks, Oct. 23, 2019 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has locked in its picks for Wednesday's Bulls vs. Hornets matchup.
The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center. It's the season-opener for both squads, both of whom are looking to improve drastically after last year's disappointing season. The Hornets finished in 10th-place in the Eastern Conference a season ago, and it looks like they may have missed their window to contend with Kemba Walker departing in free agency. The Bulls, meanwhile, ended last year with the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference and are hoping that this is the turning point in their rebuild. Chicago is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Bulls vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before you make any Bulls vs. Hornets picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. In fact, the model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated against the spread and money line picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.
Now, it has simulated Hornets vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Returning after a rocky 22-60 year, the Bulls are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. The Bulls ranked fourth-worst in scoring last season, averaging just 104.9 points per game. However, they return a solid group of young players and made some additions that should accentuate the abilities of Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr. Tomas Satoransky is a jumbo, pass-first point guard who can knock down the open 3-pointer and Thaddeus Young is a veteran power forward who defends and scores in a variety of ways.
With LaVine and Markkanen as a potentially dynamic one-two punch, rookie Coby White providing some excitement in the open floor, Porter knocking down shots on the wing, and Carter providing some interior scoring and rim protection, the Bulls are hoping to make a huge jump in a depleted Eastern Conference.
But just because the Bulls feature an impressive young core doesn't guarantee Chicago will cover the Bulls vs. Hornets spread on Wednesday.
Charlotte won the last meeting between these two teams 125-118 on Feb. 2. The Hornets experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they could only manage to knock down 44.8 percent of their shots last season, making them fifth-worst in the league in field-goal percentage. However, despite having lost Walker to the Celtics in free agency, Charlotte likes the mix of youth and experience it has.
Nicolas Batum is an 11-year veteran who should provide scoring from the wing and Marvin Williams is comfortable in his role at power forward in his 14th season. Meanwhile, Miles Bridges is hoping to take a big step forward in his second season and P.J. Washington, a first year player out of Kentucky, should see a lot of minutes in his rookie season. Perhaps most important to Charlotte's success will be former Celtics point guard Terry Rozier. The fifth-year player was signed to assume the starting point guard role and the Hornets bet big on his continued development offensively.
So who wins Hornets vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Bulls spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its NBA picks last season, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celtics vs. 76ers odds, picks, spread
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Celtics vs. 76ers game 10,000 times.
-
Possibilities endless for Collins, Hawks
On the team of the future, the 22-year-old big man is trying to stay present
-
Drake shows off custom championship ring
We shouldn't have expected anything less from the rapper
-
NBA opening night winners and losers
Leonard owns L.A. for at least one night, while LeBron fell short of his high standard in the...
-
Top NBA DFS picks, lineups for Wednesday
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Blazers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, spread
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nuggets vs. Blazers game 10,000...
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans
-
Clippers take down Lakers in opener
The NBA season got underway with an exciting matchup in Los Angeles