The Chicago Bulls look to earn a season-series win when they battle the Charlotte Hornets in an Eastern Conference matchup on Sunday afternoon. Chicago is coming off a 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, while Charlotte dropped a 125-102 decision to the Sacramento Kings that same night. The Bulls (35-42), who are locked into the play-in game, have won six of their last eight games. The Hornets (19-58), who are fourth in the Southeast Division, have lost seven of their last eight.

Tip-off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bulls are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Bulls vs. Hornets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5.

Bulls vs. Hornets spread: Chicago -9.5 at Caesars

Bulls vs. Hornets over/under: 227.5 points

Bulls vs. Hornets money line: Chicago -439, Charlotte +337

CHI: The Bulls are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

CHAR: The Hornets are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games

Bulls vs. Hornets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bulls can cover

Point guard Coby White has played well of late. In a 137-118 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, he poured in 28 points, while dishing out six assists and grabbing three rebounds. He registered a double-double in a 120-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 29, scoring 25 points, while adding 11 rebounds and two assists. In 33.3 minutes per game this season, he is averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and one steal.

Also helping power Chicago is veteran center Nikola Vucevic. In Tuesday's win over Toronto, he registered a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He scored 25 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists in the loss to Dallas. In 31.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 18.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.4 assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Hornets can cover

Small forward Miles Bridges has been red hot of late. In a 110-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, he registered a near triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists in a 98-94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on March 30. In 32 minutes per game this season, he is averaging 20.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and four assists.

Center Mark Williams, who is dealing with a back issue, is expected to be a game-time decision. He has been trying to play through the pain, and has registered a number of double-doubles over the past two weeks. In a 119-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, he poured in 16 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds. In 26.4 minutes per game in 2024-25, he is averaging 15.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks. See which team to back at SportsLine.

