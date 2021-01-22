The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 6-8 overall and 3-3 at home, while Chicago is 6-8 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Hornets won three of the four games between the teams last season.

Charlotte is favored by three points in the latest Hornets vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.

Hornets vs. Bulls spread: Hornets -3

Hornets vs. Bulls over-under: 229 points

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets lost their second consecutive game to the Raptors and third overall on Saturday, 116-113. Wednesday's scheduled game vs. Washington was postponed. Toronto hit eight consecutive free throws in the final two minutes. Charlotte committed a 24-second violation with 14.8 seconds remaining in he game. Gordon Hayward scored 25 points and Terry Rozier had 24. P.J. Washington had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Devonte' Graham had 20 points and seven assists.

The Hornets are leading the league in assists per game, at 28.9. They are second in transition points per game at 24.8. Charlotte is averaging 20.0 points per game off opponent turnovers, which ranks third in the NBA. Cody Zeller (hand) is probable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls beat the Rockets on Monday, 125-120. Chicago has won two straight games after halting a four-game losing streak. Zach LaVine led seven players in double figures with 33 points. Lauri Markkanen had 18 points. For just the second time in franchise history, four Bulls players made three or more 3-pointers in a game. LaVine and Markkanen made four each, and Ryan Arcidiacono and Denzel Valentine made three each.

The Bulls have scored 115-plus points in six straight games, the second-longest streak in team history. They have shot .510 from the field over their last four games. Patrick Williams (hip) is listed as probable for Friday's game. Wendell Carter Jr. (thigh) is doubtful.

