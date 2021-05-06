The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 32-33 overall and 17-14 at home, while the Bulls are 26-39 overall and 14-19 on the road. The Bulls won the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Chicago is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5.

Hornets vs. Bulls spread: Hornets +2.5

Hornets vs. Bulls over-under: 218 points

Hornets vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -165, Charlotte +145



What you need to know about the Hornets

On Tuesday, the Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 102-99. LaMelo Ball had 23 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds. He made a pair of key free throws in the final 5.8 seconds to wrap up the win. The Hornets occupy the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and are 2.5 games behind the sixth seed.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points on Tuesday. The Hornets have won two of their last three games. Devonte' Graham (knee), Cody Martin (ankle) and Miles Bridges (health and safety protocols) are out for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls fell 106-94 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Coby White (23 points) was the top scorer for Chicago. The Bulls have lost four consecutive games. They are 3.5 games behind the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Zach Lavine (health and safety protocols) is expected to return for Thursday's game. He has missed 11 straight games. Nikola Vucevic, who did not play on Monday because of a hip injury, is probable.

