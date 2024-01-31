We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Charlotte is 10-35 overall and 5-17 at home, while Chicago is 22-26 overall and 8-15 on the road. The Bulls have won and covered each of their last five head-to-head matchups with the Hornets.

The Bulls have also been better against the spread this season, going 24-23 against the number while the Hornets are 16-29. Chicago is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 216 points. Before entering any Bulls vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hornets vs. Bulls spread: Hornets +4.5

Hornets vs. Bulls over/under: 216 points

Hornets vs. Bulls money line: Hornets: +159, Bulls: -190

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they fell 113-92 to the New York Knicks. The matchup was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Hornets were thoroughly outmatched 67-49 in the second half.

The Hornets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Brandon Miller, who scored 29 points to go along with seven rebounds. Miles Bridges also stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block, but the rest of the roster outside of Miller and Bridges shot just 38.1% from the floor. LaMelo Ball (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday, while Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back) and Kyle Lowry (not with team) are out.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, neither the point spread nor the final result favored the Bulls on Tuesday as they fell 118-107 to the Toronto Raptors. The loss hurts even more since the Bulls were up 59-43 with 3:10 left in the second. Despite the defeat, the Bulls got a solid performance out of DeMar DeRozan, who scored 25 points with five assists and four blocks.

Chicago has now lost three of four and has allowed opponents to shoot 51.8% from the floor or better in all three of those defeats. However, the Bulls do have the No. 9 scoring defense in the NBA (112.5) and they'll be hoping to button up on that end of the floor, especially against a Hornets squad potentially missing its best player. Zach LaVine (ankle) and Patrick Williams (foot) are out for Wednesday.

Key Betting Info

The Hornets will be relying on another big game from Miller to pull off a victory. In his rookie season, Miller has averaged 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Bulls are 10-2-2 against the spread in their last 14 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Hornets are 11-25-2 against the spread in their last 38 games after a day off.

The Hornets are 14-27-2 against the spread in their last 43 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

How to make Hornets vs. Bulls picks

