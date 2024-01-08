We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will host the Chicago Bulls. Charlotte is 8-25 overall and 4-11 at home, while Chicago is 16-21 overall and 4-12 on the road. The Bulls have won the last four matchups, including a 104-91 victory on Friday. The Hornets are 13-19-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Bulls are 18-18-1 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Chicago is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 216 points. Before entering any Bulls vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Chicago vs. Charlotte. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bulls vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Bulls spread: Hornets +6.5

Hornets vs. Bulls over/under: 216 points

Hornets vs. Bulls money line: Hornets: +214, Bulls: -265

What to know about the Hornets

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.6% worse than the opposition, a fact the Hornets found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 104-91 to Chicago, and the Hornets have not had much luck with the Bulls recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Hornets got a solid performance out of Miles Bridges, who scored 28 points to go along with five rebounds. Charlotte is severely shorthanded at the moment as it's missing leading scorer LaMelo Ball (ankle), as well as three other double-digit scorers in Gordon Hayward (calf), PJ Washington (foot) and Mark Williams (back). Thus, the team will have to rely more on No. 2 overall pick, Brandon Miller, who is averaging 14.7 points but is doing it inefficiently, knocking down just 39.1% of his field-goal attempts over his last 15 games.

What to know about the Bulls

In Friday's win over Charlotte, Coby White led the Bulls with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan added 17 points. White has taken his game to another level since Zach LaVine was sidelined as he's averaging 21.8 points over his last 23 games. LaVine returned to the floor against Charlotte after missing 17 games and scored 15 points in 30 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic also returned on Friday after missing five games, and he had 11 points and seven rebounds, so this Bulls team is close to being whole. Perhaps now it can make some strides on the offensive end as Chicago ranks in the bottom eight in both points per game and offensive rating. However, the defense is stout and is allowing the sixth-fewest points per game in the NBA.

