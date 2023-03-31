The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 26-51 overall and 13-24 at home, while the Bulls are 36-40 overall and 16-22 on the road. Chicago has won two of the three previous meetings this season between the two and has also gone 2-1 against the spread versus Charlotte in 2022-23.

Chicago is favored by 10 points in the latest Hornets vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Bulls vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Bulls. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Bulls spread: Hornets +10

Hornets vs. Bulls over/under: 224.5 points

Hornets vs. Bulls money line: Charlotte +360, Chicago -480

Hornets vs. Bulls picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Hornets

On Tuesday, the Hornets narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-134. Power forward P.J. Washington had a stellar game for Charlotte as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 43 points, five dimes and six rebounds.

It was the third straight win for Charlotte, and that streak started with a pair of wins over the Mavericks. What makes this run even more remarkable is that the Hornets are doing it with their best players either injured or playing hurt. The team's top three scorers are on Friday's injury report with LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Terry Rozier (foot) both out, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) is questionable and veteran Gordon Hayward (thumb) is doubtful.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the Bulls received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 121-110 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Center Nikola Vucevic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 boards in addition to six assists.

The loss was Chicago's second in a row after it had won seven of its previous nine. Midseason addition, and Chicago native Patrick Beverley, has provided a defensive spark to the team since joining it 17 games ago. The Bulls are giving up nearly four fewer points per game since the All-Star break than before it, and Beverley can be credited with much of that. But the team could be down to important defensive pieces on Friday with Alex Caruso (midfoot) and Andre Drummond (personal) both questionable.

How to make Bulls vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Hornets vs. Bulls spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.