Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Chicago

Current Records: Sacramento 12-16; Chicago 12-16

What to Know

After a five-game homestand, the Sacramento Kings will be on the road. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET this past Saturday at United Center. If the contest is anything like the Kings' 128-124 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Sacramento came up short against the Miami Heat this past Thursday, falling 118-110. Despite the defeat, Sacramento had strong showings from power forward Nemanja Bjelica, who had 25 points along with eight boards, and power forward Marvin Bagley III, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday, falling 112-105. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 30 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. LaVine's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 119.25 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last 11 games against Chicago.

Jan 06, 2021 - Sacramento 128 vs. Chicago 124

Jan 24, 2020 - Sacramento 98 vs. Chicago 81

Dec 02, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Sacramento 106

Mar 17, 2019 - Sacramento 129 vs. Chicago 102

Dec 10, 2018 - Sacramento 108 vs. Chicago 89

Feb 05, 2018 - Sacramento 104 vs. Chicago 98

Dec 01, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Chicago 106

Feb 06, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Sacramento 107

Jan 21, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Sacramento 99

Mar 21, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Sacramento 102

Feb 03, 2016 - Chicago 107 vs. Sacramento 102

Injury Report for Chicago

Chandler Hutchison: Out (Personal)

Otto Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Sacramento