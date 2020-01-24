Bulls vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 24 predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the United Center. Chicago is 17-29 overall and 10-14 at home, while Sacramento is 15-29 overall and 7-16 on the road. The Bulls have won four of their past seven games, and are 3-0 at home during that span. The Kings are hoping to snap a six-game losing streak. Chicago is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Kings odds, while the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Kings vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Bulls beat Minnesota 117-110 on Wednesday. Zach LaVine (25 points) was the top scorer for the Bulls. LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring with 25.0 points per game. He has scored 25 or more points seven times in his last nine games.

The Kings absorbed a 127-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The top scorer for Sacramento was De'Aaron Fox (22 points). Buddy Hield tops the Kings in scoring at 20.0 points per game but has failed to reach 20 points five times in his past seven outings.

Marvin Bagley III missed Wednesday's game because of foot soreness and has already been ruled out for Friday.

The Bulls beat the Kings 113-106 on Dec. 2 in Sacramento. Hield led Sacramento with 26 points in that matchup.

