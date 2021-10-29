Through 1 Quarter

The New York Knicks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter neither team has the contest in the bag, but the Knicks lead 29-25 over the Chicago Bulls. Point guard Kemba Walker has led the way so far for New York, as he has six points and two assists.

New York and Chicago came into this matchup with previous-game wins. Since either squad has a chance to claim another win, we'll find out who wants it more.

Who's Playing

New York @ Chicago

Current Records: New York 3-1; Chicago 4-0

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at United Center after having had a few days off. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Chicago came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sneaking past 111-108. The Bulls can attribute much of their success to small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 26 points and six assists, and shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 22 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between New York and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Knicks wrapped it up with a 112-99 victory at home. Point guard Kemba Walker (19 points) and shooting guard Evan Fournier (18 points) were the top scorers for New York. Evan Fournier's performance made up for a slower game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Chicago up to 4-0 and the Knicks to 3-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls come into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 97.5. But New York ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.8 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New York have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Chicago

Zach LaVine: Game-Time Decision (Thumb)

Coby White: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for New York