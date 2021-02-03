Who's Playing

New York @ Chicago

Current Records: New York 9-13; Chicago 8-11

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.63 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the New York Knicks to United Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

New York is out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. The Bulls bagged a 110-102 win. Power forward Lauri Markkanen (30 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Chicago's victory lifted them to 8-11 while New York's loss dropped them down to 9-13. On Monday Chicago relied heavily on Lauri Markkanen, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points and five rebounds. It will be up to New York's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.