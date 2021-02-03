Who's Playing
New York @ Chicago
Current Records: New York 9-13; Chicago 8-11
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.63 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the New York Knicks to United Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
New York is out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. The Bulls bagged a 110-102 win. Power forward Lauri Markkanen (30 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.
Chicago's victory lifted them to 8-11 while New York's loss dropped them down to 9-13. On Monday Chicago relied heavily on Lauri Markkanen, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points and five rebounds. It will be up to New York's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New York have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.
- Feb 01, 2021 - Chicago 110 vs. New York 102
- Feb 29, 2020 - New York 125 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 12, 2019 - Chicago 120 vs. New York 102
- Oct 28, 2019 - New York 105 vs. Chicago 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - New York 96 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 01, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Chicago 116 vs. New York 115
- Mar 19, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 10, 2018 - Chicago 122 vs. New York 119
- Dec 27, 2017 - Chicago 92 vs. New York 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Chicago 104 vs. New York 102
- Apr 04, 2017 - New York 100 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 12, 2017 - New York 104 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - New York 117 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 24, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - New York 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 01, 2016 - Chicago 108 vs. New York 81
- Dec 19, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 91