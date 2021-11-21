Who's Playing

New York @ Chicago

Current Records: New York 9-7; Chicago 11-5

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Chicago Bulls are heading back home. They will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at United Center. The Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New York and are hoping to record their first win since February 1st.

Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 114-108 victory. It was another big night for Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 36 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 47-47 at the half for New York and the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, but New York stepped up in the second half for a 106-99 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Knicks was shooting guard Alec Burks, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and five steals.

The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Chicago up to 11-5 and New York to 9-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.70% on the season. But the Knicks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43%, which places them third in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New York have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Chicago.