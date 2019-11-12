Bulls vs. Knicks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Chicago 3-7; New York 2-7

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Chicago's and Houston's matchup on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Chicago was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Bulls suffered a grim 117-94 defeat to Houston. The Bulls were down 86-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for New York on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 108-87 walloping at Cleveland's hands. PF Marcus Morris had a rough night: he played for 31 minutes with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. New York have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: MSG Network

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 213

Series History

New York have won ten out of their last 15 games against Chicago.