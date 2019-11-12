Bulls vs. Knicks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bulls vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Chicago 3-7; New York 2-7
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
Chicago's and Houston's matchup on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Chicago was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Bulls suffered a grim 117-94 defeat to Houston. The Bulls were down 86-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for New York on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 108-87 walloping at Cleveland's hands. PF Marcus Morris had a rough night: he played for 31 minutes with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. New York have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 213
Series History
New York have won ten out of their last 15 games against Chicago.
- Oct 28, 2019 - New York 105 vs. Chicago 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - New York 96 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 01, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Chicago 116 vs. New York 115
- Mar 19, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 10, 2018 - Chicago 122 vs. New York 119
- Dec 27, 2017 - Chicago 92 vs. New York 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Chicago 104 vs. New York 102
- Apr 04, 2017 - New York 100 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 12, 2017 - New York 104 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - New York 117 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 24, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 23, 2016 - New York 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Jan 01, 2016 - Chicago 108 vs. New York 81
- Dec 19, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Chicago 91
