Who's Playing

New York @ Chicago

Current Records: New York 14-13; Chicago 11-15

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at United Center. New York will be strutting in after a win while Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Knicks and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 112-99 victory at home. New York can attribute much of their success to small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 27 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 123-122. The Bulls lost 123-122 to Atlanta on a last-minute jumper from the Hawks' small forward AJ Griffin as the clock expired. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who almost posted a triple-double on 34 points, 13 boards, and eight dimes.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Knicks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Chicago when the two teams previously met in March, but they still walked away with a 109-104 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for New York since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Bulls are a 4-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

New York have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Chicago.