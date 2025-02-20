The New York Knicks will look to stay hot as they open the second half of the season against the Chicago Bulls in a key Eastern Conference matchup. New York, which has won eight of 10, is coming off a 149-148 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 12, while Chicago, which has lost four in a row, was beaten 128-110 by the Detroit Pistons that same night. The Bulls (22-33), fifth in the Central Division, are 12-14 on the road this season. The Knicks (36-18), second in the Atlantic Division, are 19-10 on their home floor.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 243. Before making any Knicks vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Knicks spread: New York -12.5



Bulls vs. Knicks over/under: 243 points

Bulls vs. Knicks money line: Chicago +536, New York -796

CHI: The Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against New York

NY: The Knicks are 3-14 in their last 17 games played in February



Bulls vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bulls vs. Knicks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Knicks can cover

Veteran point guard Jalen Brunson entered the All-Star break red hot. He registered a double-double with 42 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals in a 124-118 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 3. He is coming off a 36-point, eight-assist and three-rebound effort in the win over the Atlanta Hawks. In 53 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.1 points, 7.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 35.2 minutes.

Another key cog to the New York offense is center Karl-Anthony Towns. In 49 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and one steal in 34.9 minutes. He scored 44 points while grabbing 10 boards and dishing out three assists in the win over the Hawks. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bulls can cover

Veteran center Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double on the season. In the Feb. 12 loss to the Pistons, he finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. He registered a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 127-119 loss to Detroit on Feb. 2. In 54 starts this season, he is averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32.1 minutes.

Veteran point guard Coby White can provide Chicago with plenty of offense as well. He has scored 20 or more points in five of the last seven games. In a 132-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 8, he poured in 27 points, while adding four rebounds and four assists. In 48 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 32.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bulls vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under the total, projecting 234 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread cashes well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bulls vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.