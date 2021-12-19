Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Chicago

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-14; Chicago 17-10

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at United Center after having had a few days off. Neither Chicago nor Los Angeles could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Bulls have to be hurting after a devastating 118-92 defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat last week. Shooting guard Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 110-92 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles was down 85-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Wayne Ellington wasn't much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Ellington played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points.

The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $231.15

Odds

The Bulls are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 12 games against Chicago.