Bulls vs. Lakers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. L.A. Lakers (away)

Current Records: Chicago 2-5; L.A. Lakers 5-1

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. The L.A. Lakers are coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

The L.A. Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, winning 103-96.

Chicago lost to the Indiana Pacers by a decisive 108-95 margin. SF Otto Porter Jr. just could not get things rolling his way: he finished with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The L.A. Lakers' victory lifted them to 5-1 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only 3.71 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bulls, the Lakers rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 8.17 on average. So the Chicago squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBATV
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

L.A. Lakers have won five out of their last eight games against Chicago.

  • Mar 12, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 123 vs. Chicago 107
  • Jan 15, 2019 - L.A. Lakers 107 vs. Chicago 100
  • Jan 26, 2018 - L.A. Lakers 108 vs. Chicago 103
  • Nov 21, 2017 - L.A. Lakers 103 vs. Chicago 94
  • Nov 30, 2016 - L.A. Lakers 96 vs. Chicago 90
  • Nov 20, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. L.A. Lakers 110
  • Feb 21, 2016 - Chicago 126 vs. L.A. Lakers 115
  • Jan 28, 2016 - Chicago 114 vs. L.A. Lakers 91
