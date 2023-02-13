Who's Playing
Orlando @ Chicago
Current Records: Orlando 23-34; Chicago 26-30
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Monday at United Center. Chicago is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Bulls came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 97-89. The top scorer for Chicago was shooting guard Zach LaVine (23 points).
Meanwhile, Orlando fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Miami Heat this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 107-103. Guard Franz Wagner had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.
Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.85
Odds
The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Chicago have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Chicago 128 vs. Orlando 109
- Nov 18, 2022 - Orlando 108 vs. Chicago 107
- Feb 01, 2022 - Chicago 126 vs. Orlando 115
- Jan 23, 2022 - Orlando 114 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 03, 2022 - Chicago 102 vs. Orlando 98
- Nov 26, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Orlando 88
- Apr 14, 2021 - Orlando 115 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 06, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Orlando 92
- Feb 05, 2021 - Orlando 123 vs. Chicago 119
- Dec 23, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Chicago 95
- Feb 22, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Jan 02, 2019 - Orlando 112 vs. Chicago 84
- Dec 21, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 80
- Dec 13, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Mar 30, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 82
- Feb 12, 2018 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 20, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 03, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 83
- Apr 10, 2017 - Chicago 122 vs. Orlando 75
- Mar 08, 2017 - Orlando 98 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 24, 2017 - Chicago 100 vs. Orlando 92
- Nov 07, 2016 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 80
- Mar 26, 2016 - Orlando 111 vs. Chicago 89
- Mar 02, 2016 - Orlando 102 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 01, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. Orlando 87