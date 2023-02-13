Who's Playing

Orlando @ Chicago

Current Records: Orlando 23-34; Chicago 26-30

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET Monday at United Center. Chicago is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bulls came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 97-89. The top scorer for Chicago was shooting guard Zach LaVine (23 points).

Meanwhile, Orlando fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Miami Heat this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 107-103. Guard Franz Wagner had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and four turnovers.

Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.85

Odds

The Bulls are a 5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Chicago have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.