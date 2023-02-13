The Chicago Bulls (26-30) will try to end their three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (23-34) on Monday night. Chicago went winless on its three-game road trip last week, falling to Cleveland on Saturday in the final game. Orlando has dropped two of its last three games, falling to Miami in overtime its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center. Chicago is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224. Before entering any Magic vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bulls vs. Magic spread: Bulls -4.5

Bulls vs. Magic over/under: 224 points

Bulls vs. Magic money line: Chicago -195, Orlando +162

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is coming off a disappointing road trip, but it has been fantastic at home as of late. The Bulls won three straight home games earlier this month, and they have now covered the spread in five of their last six home games. They have also won four of the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams.

DeMar DeRozan has been outstanding in his last five games against Orlando, averaging 34.4 points per game. Big man Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 14 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double on Saturday, while Zach LaVine scored 23 points. Orlando has dropped two of its last three games and is coming off a disappointing loss to Miami in overtime this weekend.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has not let its poor start to the campaign define its season, as it has been a competitive team in the Eastern Conference of late. The Magic were outscored by seven points in the fourth quarter against Miami and were unable to recover in overtime, but they still had some positives to take away from that outing. Markelle Fultz led six Orlando players in double figures with 17 points, while Paolo Banchero had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Chicago committed a season-high 23 turnovers in its loss to Cleveland, scoring just 60 points over the final three quarters. The Bulls have struggled down the stretch of their recent games, getting outscored 97-50 in the fourth quarter of consecutive losses to Memphis, Brooklyn and Cleveland. Orlando has been a profitable team to back, covering the spread at an 11-5 clip in its last 16 games.

