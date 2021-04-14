The Chicago Bulls will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. The Bulls are 22-31 overall and 10-16 at home, while Orlando is 17-37 overall and 7-18 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings of the season.

Chicago is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Bulls vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 215.5.

Bulls vs. Magic spread: Bulls -9.5

Bulls vs. Magic over-under: 215.5 points

Bulls vs. Magic money line: Chicago -500, Orlando +400



What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, 101-90. The top scorers for Chicago were Zach LaVine (21 points) and Thaddeus Young (20 points). LaVine did miss nine of 14 attempts from the field. The Bulls have lost three consecutive games. They have a two-game lead for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago was outscored 31-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday. Nikola Vucevic double-doubled with 17 points and 10 rebounds and tied a season-high with five steals. Garrett Temple (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's game. He last played on March 29.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando absorbed a 120-97 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Orlando was in a major hole by halftime, losing 60-37 at the break. The Magic have lost six consecutive games. They have scored 110 points just once during the losing streak and have allowed 119 or more points five times.

Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba are questionable for Wednesday's game because of hip injuries. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is out. The Magic rank 29th in team offense, averaging 104.1 points per game.

How to make Magic vs. Bulls picks

