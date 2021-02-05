The Orlando Magic will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center. Orlando is 8-14 overall and 4-7 at home, while Chicago is 8-12 overall and 5-5 on the road.

What you need to know about the Magic

On Tuesday, the Magic lost to the Toronto Raptors at home,123-108. Despite the loss, Nikola Vucevic dropped a double-double on 21 points and 18 rebounds. Orlando has lost four consecutive games. The Magic have lost all four games by 13-plus points. Fred VanVleet hit 11 3-pointers, setting a new team record for for three-pointers by an opposing player.

The Magic will try to avoid a fourth consecutive home loss on Friday. Orlando's opponents are averaging 115.7 points in the last seven games. The Magic are averaging 104.8 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago fell 107-103 to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Thaddeus Young had 19 points along with five steals. The Bulls have lost four of their past five games. After scoring 61 points in his two previous games, Lauri Markkanen was held to nine points. Chicago missed 30 of 36 three-point attempts.

The Bulls rank 27th in team defense, allowing 117.1 points per game. Zach LaVine's 67 3-pointers made are the most any Bulls player through the first 20 games of a season. He scored 24 points on Wednesday.

