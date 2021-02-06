The Chicago Bulls will take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Amway Center. Orlando is 9-14 overall and 5-7 at home, while the Bulls are 8-13 overall and 5-6 on the road.

Chicago is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5.

Magic vs. Bulls spread: Magic +2.5

Magic vs. Bulls over-under: 224.5 points

What you need to know about the Magic

In the first of two games between these teams on Friday, the Magic came out on top, 123-119. Nikola Vucevic had a career-high 43 points and 19 rebounds. Vucevic reached the 40-point mark for the second time in his career. The win ended a four-game losing streak for Orlando. Evan Fournier scored 20 points.

Cole Anthony finished with 17 points and a career-high nine assists on Friday. The Magic beat the Bulls despite committing 16 turnovers that turned into 26 Chicago points. The Magic average 105.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls erased a 14-point fourth quarter deficit but could not complete a comeback on Friday. Chicago has lost five of its past six games. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points and eight assists. Rookie Patrick Williams scored a season-high 20 points. The Bulls have a 60-52 all-time record vs. the Magic.

Lauri Markkanen sprained his shoulder on Friday and is not expected to play on Saturday. Otto Porter Jr. (back) also will remain out. Chicago allows 117.4 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

