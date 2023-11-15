We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are 4-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while Orlando is 5-5 overall and 2-3 on the road. The two franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings, but the Magic hold a 6-4 edge during that span against the spread.

On the season, the Magic have also been the more profitable team against the spread, going 7-3 against the number while the Bulls are 4-6-1. Chicago is favored by 1 point in the latest Bulls vs. Magic odds, and the over/under is 217 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 80-43 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Magic spread: Bulls -1

Bulls vs. Magic over/under: 217 points

Bulls vs. Magic money line: Bulls: -120, Magic: +101

Bulls vs. Magic picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic fell 124-104 to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Orlando only shot 43.9% from the floor in the loss while allowing Brooklyn to shoot 54.1% from the field and a staggering 19-for-39 from the 3-point line. However, Franz Wagner did managed a solid game with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and no turnovers.

Wagner was one of seven players to reach double-figures in scoring on Tuesday, and that scoring versatility has been a calling card for the Magic this season. They have six players averaging double-figures in scoring on the season with Paolo Banchero leading the way with 18.9 points per game. Banchero also leads the team in assists per game (5.1) and is second on the team in rebounds per game (6.8). Orlando will be down two starters as both Wendell Carter Jr. (hand) and Markelle Fultz (knee) are out.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against Milwaukee on Monday and fell 118-109. The Bulls have not had much luck with the Bucks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met. The losing side was boosted by Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Vucevic will have to continue to produce offensively with DeMar DeRozan likely to miss Wednesday's game due to personal reasons. The veteran center is averaging 17.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this year while shooting 48.5% from the floor.

How to make Bulls vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Magic vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that finished last year on a 80-43 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.