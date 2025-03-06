The Orlando Magic will host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night for an Eastern Conference matchup. Orlando is 29-34 on the season and is currently the No. 8 seed in the conference, while Chicago is 24-38 overall and 10th in the East. The Magic have won and covered the spread in seven of their last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Bulls, but Chicago has been the more profitable team of late. The Bulls are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games, while the Magic have only covered once in their past five contests.

Tipoff from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Orlando is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Bulls odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 219.5 points.

Magic vs. Bulls spread: Orlando -7.5

Magic vs. Bulls over/under: 219.5 points

Magic vs. Bulls money line: Orlando -273, Chicago +222

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago is coming off a 139-117 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Coby White led the Bulls with 25 points in the defeat, while Zach Collins posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker also scored 22 points off the bench, while Jalen Smith added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in just under 18 minutes of action.

However, the Bulls couldn't keep the Cavaliers off the free-throw line, with Cleveland enjoying a 30-of-33 night from the charity stripe. The Bulls have failed to cover the spread in their last two games but did cover five in a row prior to that. Nikola Vucevic (calf) is listed as doubtful for Thursday and four other Bulls are questionable, so Chicago's depth will be tested again. However, the team gets to face a Magic squad which recently ruled Jalen Suggs (knee) out for the rest of the season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

Meanwhile, the Magic suffered a 114-113 loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, extending their losing streak to four games. Paolo Banchero had 41 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a blocked shot in the defeat. Franz Wagner added 28 points and five rebounds, but the rest of the roster combined for only 44 points.

Orlando was pummeled 48-35 on the glass in the loss and getting that corrected should be a point of emphasis on Thursday, particularly with the Bulls likely playing without Vucevic. The Magic covered comfortably as 9.5-point favorites at home against the Bulls on Nov. 27, winning 133-119 despite Banchero being unavailable. Orlando has covered the spread in four of its last five at home against Chicago. See which team to pick here.

