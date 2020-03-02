Bulls vs. Mavericks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Chicago

Current Records: Dallas 37-24; Chicago 20-40

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are 2-7 against the Dallas Mavericks since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. While the odds are definitely not in Chicago's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Chicago had to settle for a 125-115 loss against the New York Knicks this past Saturday. Point guard Zach LaVine (26 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Meanwhile, Dallas took their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday by a conclusive 111-91 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-44. Dallas power forward Kristaps Porzingis looked sharp as he shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 38 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five blocks. Porzingis has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.

Dallas' win lifted them to 37-24 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 20-40. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if Chicago bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.99

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last nine games against Chicago.