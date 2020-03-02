Bulls vs. Mavericks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Bulls vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Chicago
Current Records: Dallas 37-24; Chicago 20-40
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls are 2-7 against the Dallas Mavericks since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. While the odds are definitely not in Chicago's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Chicago had to settle for a 125-115 loss against the New York Knicks this past Saturday. Point guard Zach LaVine (26 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.
Meanwhile, Dallas took their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday by a conclusive 111-91 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-44. Dallas power forward Kristaps Porzingis looked sharp as he shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 38 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five blocks. Porzingis has posted a double-double in each of his past three games.
Dallas' win lifted them to 37-24 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 20-40. We'll see if the Mavericks can repeat their recent success or if Chicago bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.99
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Dallas have won seven out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Jan 06, 2020 - Dallas 118 vs. Chicago 110
- Nov 12, 2018 - Dallas 103 vs. Chicago 98
- Oct 22, 2018 - Dallas 115 vs. Chicago 109
- Mar 02, 2018 - Chicago 108 vs. Dallas 100
- Jan 05, 2018 - Chicago 127 vs. Dallas 124
- Jan 17, 2017 - Dallas 99 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 03, 2016 - Dallas 107 vs. Chicago 82
- Jan 15, 2016 - Dallas 83 vs. Chicago 77
- Dec 26, 2015 - Dallas 118 vs. Chicago 111
