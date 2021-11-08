Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Chicago
Current Records: Brooklyn 7-3; Chicago 6-3
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will play host again and welcome the Brooklyn Nets to United Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.
Chicago came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, falling 114-105. The losing side was boosted by small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 25 points.
Meanwhile, the Nets didn't have too much trouble with the Toronto Raptors on the road on Sunday as they won 116-103. Brooklyn relied on the efforts of shooting guard James Harden, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, ten boards, and eight assists, and power forward Kevin Durant, who had 31 points and seven assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
When the two teams previously met in May, Chicago lost to Brooklyn on the road by a decisive 105-91 margin. Maybe the Bulls will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Chicago.
